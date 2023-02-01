Ip Man: The Awakening gets revised release date from Icon Film 

Ip Man: The Awakening, a new entry in the film franchise based on Bruce Lee’s legendary teacher, is now coming to the Icon Film Channel from 3rd April followed by a limited cinema release from 5th May and Blu-ray release on June 5th.

The Icon Film Channel streaming app offers a 7-day free trial at Iconfilmchannel.uk and its content is also available as a Prime Video add-on channel*.

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Synopsis:

While visiting Hong Kong, a young Master Ip intervenes in a kidnapping attempt, unintentionally igniting a turf war with a ruthless human trafficking ring. In retaliation, the gang kidnaps one of Ip Man’s close friends, leaving him with no choice but to challenge the group’s notoriously brutal boxing champion head-on.



Headlined by Miu Tse, the young star of Jet Li classics, Legend of the Red Dragon and The Enforcer, Ip Man: The Awakening also stars Chen Guan Ying, Zhao Yu Xuan and Hao Yan Fei.