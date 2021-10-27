iPlayer enjoys record third quarter thanks to Vigil and Euro 2020 final

Vigil’s opening episode was the most streamed programme. Image: World Productions/Mark Mainz

BBC iPlayer enjoyed a record third quarter (July to September) with 1.5 billion streams – up 20% on the same period last year and up 49% on the same period in 2019.

The most watched programme was submarine thriller Vigil’s opening episode with 6.8 million streams, followed by the UEFA Men’s Euro 2020 final between England and Italy which clocked up more than 6.0 million streams.

Documentary 9/11: Inside the President’s War Room took the third spot, after being streamed almost 2.8 million times while the Tokyo 2020 Olympics was the most watched series overall, having been streamed over 90 million times.

Dan McGolpin, director of BBC iPlayer and channels, said: “These results show the fantastic breadth of content available for all on BBC iPlayer including the country’s biggest sporting moments, enthralling new drama series like Vigil and captivating documentaries like 9/11: Inside the President’s War Room.

“iPlayer has something for everyone and people are using it more than ever, viewing grew 20% year-on-year to our best Q3 on record and we are on track for our best ever year.”