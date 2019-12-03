ISP partnerships gives netgem.tv access to quarter of a million homes

netgem.tv says it’s signed partnership deals with 12 broadband providers which make its platform available to over a quarter of a million households across the UK and Ireland.

Pitched at ISPs looking to add value to their home phone and broadband bundles, netgem.tv includes access to live channels, catch-up content from major services such a All4, iPlayer, ITV Hub and My5, plus optional pay content from the likes of Amazon Prime Video, hayu, Rakuten TV and Premier Sports which joined the platform last week.

WightFibre, Pure Broadband, Air Broadband, Pure Telecom, Gigaclear, Lilaconnect, VX Fibre, Cambridge Fibre, Pure Fibre, Voneus, Jersey Telecom and Origin Broadband have all struck deals to bundle the netgem.tv with their Fibre Broadband plans starting as low as £25 a month.

netgem.tv is committed to “bringing a new era of connectivity and value to all,” said Sylvain Thevenot managing director of netgem.tv.

He added: ​“More video clips and TV shows are being watched via Internet streaming but the experience is increasingly disjointed. Viewers are looking for choice but also simplicity in their everyday TV & Streaming experience.

“They also expect good value from their Fibre provider and Entertainment service. netgem.tv is there to solve this equation for them, offering Choice, simplicity, and Value.”

Comenting on the announcement, Paolo Pescatore from PP Foresight said: “New providers must differentiate as they cannot solely compete on price.

“The emergence of altnets is great for UK plc but they are competing against established providers who offer a range of services.

“Therefore, altnets need to strongly consider bundling services like TV as well as others to drive connections, usage and ultimately increase loyalty.”