ITV agrees three season deal to show LaLiga

ITV has struck a three season deal to broadcast 10 LaLiga matches per season, with either FC Barcelona, Real Madrid or Atlético Madrid appearing in each match.

The matches will be shown free to air on ITV, ITV4 and ITV Hub. All of the tournament’s live games, including those aired on ITV’s channels, will be available on with Premier Sports and LaLigaTV.

ITV’s first LaLiga match will be Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona on Sunday August 21st, following a deal with rights holders Premier Sports. Coverage will begin on ITV4 at 8:30pm, with kick-off at 9pm.

Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport, said: “This deal ensures free to air coverage for all football fans of one of the most entertaining leagues in the world. The deal with Premier Sports will give fans the chance to see some of the most iconic clubs and world-class players in action, live on ITV.”