ITV and BBC enjoy bumper Euro 2024 viewing figures 

More than 10 million viewers watched ITV’s live and exclusive coverage of Euro 2024’s kick-off between Germany and Scotland.

Viewing figures peaked with 10.4 million on ITV1 and ITVX, with the broadcaster’s coverage drawing an average audience of 9.1 million.

ITV says the numbers are based on BARB overnights combined with non-TV viewing data and that full ITVX viewing figures will be available soon.

Meanwhile the BBC One drew a peak audience of 15 million for its coverage of England v Serbia, with a further 3.5 million streams on iPlayer, and an average audience of 10.5 million.

Coverage continues on both channels throughout the tournament.