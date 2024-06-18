Brad Pitt and Damson Idris’s upcoming Formula 1 gets cinema and IMAX release date

Apple has revealed that its upcoming Formula 1 movie starring Brad Pitt will be released in cinemas and IMAX venues around the world from June 25th 2025.

Following its cinema run, which is being handled by Warner Bros, the film will be available to stream on Apple TV+.

Pitt stars as a former driver who returns to Formula 1 opposite Damson Idris as his teammate in the fictional APXGP team. The movie was filmed during actual Grand Prix weekends with the collaboration of Formula 1, the 10 F1 teams and their drivers, the FIA, and race promoters.

Pitt and Idris are joined by Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia and Samson Kayo.

The movie hails from director Joseph Kosinski, Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Plan B Entertainment, and seven-time F1 world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton’s Dawn Apollo Films.