UK’s mobile networks call for planning system overhaul 

A new six-point framework to overhaul the UK’s planning system to deliver better mobile connectivity has been published today by bodies representing the nation’s leading mobile operators.

The report highlights a need to eliminate delays and allow applications for the installation of “critical” mobile infrastructure across the country to move forward.

Published by Mobile UK, which represents the UK’s four mobile network operators and the Mobile Infrastructure Forum (MIF), comprised of the four major operators of shared macro wireless infrastructure, it makes six policy recommendations:

1. Urgently Increase funding for planning services.

‍2. Recognise the importance of mobile infrastructure in the planning system. ‍

3. Hire Digital Champions to support the planning process. ‍

4. Do more to attract and retain talent. ‍

5. Improve planning policy frameworks.

6. Foster proactive digital leadership from councils.

Hamish MacLeod, Chief Executive of Mobile UK, said: “There is widespread acknowledgement that the planning system is dysfunctional, and we are calling on all parties to acknowledge this and commit to our six-point planning framework.

“We see this dysfunction on a daily basis. Planning departments operate on tight budgets and face severe labour and skills shortages, which has led to inconsistency and delays in decision-making.”

Belinda Fawcett, Chair of the Mobile Infrastructure Forum, added: “A sluggish planning system is a roadblock to growth.

“We urge the next Government to adopt our six-point framework to empower local authorities and expedite infrastructure development. This will unlock economic potential, create jobs, and ensure everyone benefits from a connected future.”