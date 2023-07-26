ITV and Pact unveil new “fit for the streaming era” terms of trade

New “fit for the streaming era” terms of trade between ITV and independent producers have been announced by the broadcaster and Pact, the body which represents production companies.

In a joint statement, the two bodies say the new terms “put audiences front and centre” by ensuring they can “view their favourite ITV shows whenever and wherever they want”.

Production companies will continue to own the full Intellectual Property rights to their shows, but ITV will have more flexibility on whether to debut a series on its ITVX streaming service or its linear channels.

The statement says: “The new terms recognise that the old world of primary linear rights and secondary on demand rights no longer meets audience needs. ITV will now have a more flexible, platform-agnostic rights framework to help supercharge its streaming strategy, with the needs of the viewer at its heart.

“It will allow ITV to enhance ITVX with flexible windowing, improved series stacking and increased box set availability – delivering all previous series of a title on ITVX and allowing viewers to catch up from the beginning in its entirety before a new series starts. The new terms apply to programmes with an intended transmission on ITV1.”

Kevin Lygo, Managing Director, Media & Entertainment ITV said: “At ITV viewers are at the heart of everything we do and so we are delighted to have reached a new agreement with Pact.

“The new deal will help supercharge ITVX, ensuring that audiences can watch more of the brilliant British content they love, whenever and wherever they want. It will also ensure that ITV continues to play its crucial role as a public service broadcaster supporting the UK’s thriving independent production community.”

Pact’s Director of Legal and Business Affairs, Max Rumney, said: “The new deal with ITV shows that the terms of trade are still effective for both broadcasters and indies 20 years on from their introduction in 2003.

“This agreement contains enhanced tariffs and allows indies to benefit from an enhanced share of international revenue at the same time as helping ITV to support their public service remit, providing audiences with quality British content.”