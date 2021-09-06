ITV announces four year deal to cover the Lionesses’ qualifiers and friendlies

ITV has announced a four year deal to broadcast the England Women’s Senior team’s tournament qualifiers and friendlies live and free to air on ITV, ITV4 and ITV Hub.

The action begins with coverage of the Lionesses’ opening FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying match against North Macedonia at Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium on Friday 17 September.

Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport, said: “This is an exciting moment to announce this deal with England Women about to start their qualifying campaign for the 2023 World Cup and at the outset of a season which will build towards England hosting the Women’s Euros next summer.

“We’re delighted to be able to bring viewers the very best coverage of the action and the stories, live and free to air, over the coming years.”

Kathryn Swarbrick, FA Commercial & Marketing Director, added: “We’re delighted to announce this new agreement which makes ITV the home of England Football.

“This partnership is critical for The FA not only to drive the reach and profile of the Women’s senior team, but also to drive girls participation. We know when girls see elite women’s football in action it inspires them, and makes them believe football is a sport for them.

“With a successful launch of the Barclays FAWSL season over the weekend and this new game changing partnership, it is a truly exciting time for Women’s football in England.”