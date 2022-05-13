ITV announces Midsomer Murders 25th anniversary documentary

ITV is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Midsomer Murders with a special documentary featuring contributions from both John Nettles and Neil Dudgeon.

The pair will be joined by Nick Hendrix (Detective Sergeant Jamie Winter, 2016-2022), Annette Badland (Dr Fleur Perkins, Pathologist, 2018-2022), Daniel Casey (DS Gavin Troy, 1997-2003), Jason Hughes (DS Ben Jones, 2005-2013), Jane Wymark (Joyce Barnaby, 1997-2011), Jeff Povey (Writer, 2016-2022), Ian Strachan (Producer, 1999-2022), Tamzin Outhwaite (Guest Star ‘The Lions of Causton’, 2018), Manjinder Virk (Dr Kam Karimore, Pathologist 2016-2017) and Fiona Dolman (Sarah Barnaby, 2011-2022).

The documentary will take viewers behind the scenes of the filming of Series 23, as well as taking a trip down memory lane with a Midsomer coach tour looking back at some of the show’s iconic locations, paying homage to the beautiful but equally deadly English countryside which has played such a huge part in the success of the series.

Transporting viewers right back to its early beginnings, the documentary will tell the story of how the series came to life off the page of Caroline Graham’s Chief Inspector Barnaby books, kick starting with the first episode – The Killings At Badger’s Drift – and the death of Emily Simpson.

Further exploring this popularity within wider TV culture, the show also takes a look at the early appearances from future A-list actors such as Orlando Bloom and Henry Cavil.

Executive Producer Mark Robinson said: “So much has changed on British television in the last 25 years – but Midsomer Murders has remained a constant throughout.

“It’s testament to the high regard the viewers have for this series – a television institution with enduring appeal and a loyal fan base who love its eccentric take on the classic whodunnit.

“It’s been a privilege to hear about its journey from those who have brought it to our screens”.