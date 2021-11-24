ITV announces new advertising innovation strategy

ITV has announced the launch of ITV Adlabs, a new initiative to bring together various products that its commercial team have been trialling in recent months.

These include Dynamic Creative advertising on the broadcaster’s Planet V platform, widening the reach of Shoppable, bringing its IP into the Metaverse and launching new commercial models with partners such as Twitter.

Adlabs will also look to develop initiatives such as contextual targeting, enabling advertisers to target editorial context such as moods or meal times on ITV Hub, and also developing its linear addressable proposition on the Sky, Virgin and Youview platforms.

Kelly Williams, MD ITV Commercial said: “We’ve delivered a number of significant innovations this year, but the launch of AdLabs is partly about changing our body language – being better organised, experimenting alongside our customers and embedding them more upstream in the process.

“AdLabs will further drive our digital transformation and our digital future – the laboratory is open for business!”