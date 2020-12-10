ITV announces new TV adaptation of Len Deighton’s The Ipcress File

Len Deighton’s iconic spy novel The Ipcress File is being adapted into a six part television series for ITV, with Gangs of London and Peaky Blinders star Joe Cole taking up the role of Harry Palmer.

He’ll be joined by Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody, Murder on the Orient Express) and BAFTA award winning actor, Tom Hollander (The Night Manager, Birdbox), in the drama which has been written by John Hodge.

Set in Berlin and London during the 1960’s, the six part series is being produced by Altitude Television in association with ITV Studios and will be executive produced by Will Clarke (Filth) and Andy Mayson (Ghost Stories) for Altitude Television, Andrew Eaton (The Crown) for Turbine, Sandy Lieberson (Performance), James Watkins and Hilary and Steven Saltzman.

The series will be produced by Paul Ritchie (McMafia, Slumdog Millionaire).

The Ipcress File was Deighton’s first spy novel featuring the iconic British spy Harry Palmer and to date has sold 10 million copies worldwide since it was first published in 1962.

ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill commented: “I’m thrilled to be bringing John Hodge’s brilliant adaptation of such an iconic novel to ITV.

“Harry Palmer is an incredible part and this would have been impossible without the right actor, so we are all delighted that Joe Cole will take on the role.

“The talent on and off screen means this will be a treat for audiences when it comes to ITV.”