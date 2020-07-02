ITV announces Princess Anne at 70 documentary

ITV is marking Princess Anne’s 70th birthday with a “unique” 90-minute documentary charting a year in her life through behind the scenes coverage of her work, family footage and conversations with the Princess and her family.

Filmed by Oxford Films, makers of Our Queen, Our Queen at 90, Diana: Our Mother and Queen of the World, the documentary tells the story of a Princess who refused to follow the script.

Contributors include Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, Anne’s husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, school friends and Ladies in Waiting.

There are interviews with those who have been with her during the highs and lows of her life, be it sporting triumphs or the failed 1974 kidnap attempt – about which the Princess herself speaks frankly.

Viewers are promised a glimpse of her famous work rate as she undertakes a rich variety of engagements at home and abroad – from the catwalk to the turret of a tank.

But they will also see and hear how she relaxes with her children, her grandchildren and her animals at her Gloucestershire estate while Sir Tim reflects on a shared love of the sea and much else.

Jo Clinton-Davis, ITV’s Controller of Factual, said: “With exclusive, up close and extensive access to Princess Anne, her family and those closest to her, this fascinating film is a landmark event on a landmark birthday.”

Nicolas Kent, Creative Director for Oxford Films and Executive Producer, added: “It’s been fascinating, especially in such an eventful and significant year, to follow The Princess Royal and hear from her family, friends and colleagues, many of whom are speaking about her for the first time.”