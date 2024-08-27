ITV appoints new Director of Distribution

ITV has named Akhila Khanna as its new Director of Distribution, a role in which she’ll be responsible for the distribution of its ITVX streaming service and linear channels.

Khanna, who is currently SVP for Partnerships and Business Development at Paramount, will also manage the broadcaster’s relationships with partner platforms. Taking up her new role in October, she’ll will work under Chief Viewer Officer Jane Stiller.

ITV says she will be “an important part” of Stiller’s leadership team within the Viewer Experience Group which is responsible for the strategy and delivery of an end to end viewer experience from off to on platform, across owned and partner platforms.

Khanna said: “After an exciting and fulfilling 7 years at Paramount International, I am thrilled to take on my next challenge at the UK’s largest commercial broadcaster.

“The experience I have acquired in my different roles to date will help to further grow ITV’s linear and streaming services and I’m looking forward to working with Jane, the team and the distribution partners.”

Stiller said: “ITV’s distribution strategy, and working closely with our platform and technology partners, is a key part of ensuring that our content is as easily accessible as possible.

“The hugely successful growth of ITVX since its launch gives Akhila strong foundations to build on and I’m really looking forward to welcoming her to the team.

“The experience she brings will enable us to build on this important element of our work as ITV continues to develop through both ITVX and linear channels.”