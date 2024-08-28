Apple TV+ reveals first trailer for La Maison

Lambert Wilson in “La Maison,” premiering September 20, 2024 on Apple TV+.

La Maison, the upcoming Apple TV+ drama set within an iconic Paris-based high-fashion house, has a new trailer.

The 10-part series debuts on the service on September 20th with its first two episodes on followed by a weekly release through to November 15th.

Iconic fashion house Ledu is thrown into scandal and reinvention by a viral video featuring star designer Vincent Ledu (Lambert Wilson), leaving his family’s iconic and legendary firm LEDU hanging by a thread.

Perle Foster (Amira Casar), Vincent’s former muse who is still in his shadow, teams up with next-generation, visionary designer Paloma Castel (Zita Hanrot) to save, evolve and renew the century-old Maison LEDU.

Taking advantage of Vincent’s demise, Diane Rovel (Carole Bouquet), the ruthless CEO of the powerful Rovel luxury group, launches an offensive to acquire what she sees as her most important prize: Maison LEDU.

To achieve her goal, anything is fair game as this is more than acquiring just another brand, it’s about revenge.

The series is based on an original idea by Alex Berger, who serves as executive producer, and was created by showrunners José Caltagirone and Valentine Milville and directed by award-winning directors Fabrice Gobert and Daniel Grou.