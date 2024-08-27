Max to bring CNN to viewers in 22 European countries

CNN’s coverage of this November’s US Presidential election will be available to Max subscribers in 22 European countries from this Thursday (29th August). Both outlets are part of media giant Warner Bros. Discovery.

The CNN International live channel feed will be available to Max viewers in Spain, the Nordics, Belgium, Netherlands and Central and Eastern Europe, ensuring subscribers can follow every twist and turn of the final critical weeks in the race to the White House.

This includes coverage of the ABC News Presidential Debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, which will be simulcast on CNN International on 11th September.

In addition to U.S. politics, Max subscribers will also tune in to CNN International for the very best in international news alongside a wide range of business, travel, technology, and lifestyle programming from all corners of the globe**.

The launch follows prior launches of CNN International on Max in France and Poland in June.

The service is available in 65 countries and territories globally across the U.S., Latin America, the Caribbean, and Europe and arrives in “key” Southeast Asian countries later this year.