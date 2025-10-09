ITVX Premium tier now available through Prime Video

ITVX Premium is now available in the UK as an add-on subscription via Prime Video.

Costing £5.99 per month, the Premium tier includes access to the ITV streaming service’s line-up of live channels plus its on-demand library.

Subscribers can watch new episodes and sports with ads in line with their original release on ITVX, or enjoy them post-transmission without ads.

The addition of ITVX Premium to the Prime Video range of add-on subscriptions is something of a u-turn by ITV which has been seeking a purely a Direct to Consumer relationship with viewers since the launch of ITVX.

In March 2024 the broadcaster axed its previous ITV Hub service from the Prime Video platform.

While ITV initially set a target of 2.5m paid subscriptions by 2026, the actual number stood at 900,000 in June 2025 – unchanged from the year before.

Siena Pakington, Country Manager at Prime Video UK, said: “Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app.”

“We’re so excited to continue expanding that collection by bringing on the ITVX Premium channel, which will provide a plethora of new series and movies to our Prime Video customers here in the UK.”

Akhila Khanna, Director of Distribution at ITV, added: ”We’re thrilled to have ITVX Premium join the channels line up on Prime Video, extending the ad-free subscription experience of our service to Prime Video Customers.”