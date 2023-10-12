ITV brings addressable advertising to linear channels

ITV viewers in 1.3 million households using YouView set top boxes will be the first to see adverts delivered by the broadcaster’s new addressable advertising technology.

The introduction of the tech to the ITV2, ITV3, ITV4 and ITVBe linear channels follows a successful beta trial during which more than 30m addressable ads were deployed over the last 12 months.

It’s also in addition to the over 12 billion addressable ad opportunities already delivered by ITVX, the broadcaster’s streaming service.

ITV is launching live linear addressability with Omnicom this month and campaigns will be planned and managed exclusively via Planet V.

Ben Allen, ITV Commercial’s Director of Commercial Strategy and Trading, said: “Linear Addressable has been a key objective as we evolve our commercial proposition and our offering to advertisers.

“It materially enhances our addressable footprint and is an important milestone towards our target of enabling addressability across our entire output.”

Adam Turner, Chief Investment Officer at Omnicom Media Group, said “We’re delighted to be partnering with ITV on this progressive initiative.

“Addressable TV, at the scale ITV is now offering, is enabling us to plan more sophisticated mass reach targeting strategies, enabling our clients to have more relevant and efficient customer engagement. This is a game changing step forwards for the TV industry.”