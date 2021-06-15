ITV commissions new Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli road trip series

Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli will be exploring some of the country’s favourite road trips in a brand-new series coming soon to ITV.

In each episode they’ll immerse themselves in a different part of Britain via the ultimate scenic routes by road, including the twists and turns of the Cheddar Gorge, the brooding mountain roads of the Scottish highlands and the sparkling waters of the Lake District, the twists and turns of the Cornish coast, the magnificent moors of the Yorkshire Dales and the dizzying heights of the mountains of Snowdonia.

Craig Revel Horwood said: “Bruno and I are thrilled to be taking viewers on this summer adventure with us. I can’t wait to get behind the wheel and indulge in spot of history, culture and of course some killer playlists!”

Bruno Tonioli added: “This will be a British voyage like no other, strap on your seatbelt and hold on tight everyone. It’s time to have some fun!”

The series is commissioned for ITV by Priya Singh, Commissioning Editor Factual Entertainment and Sue Murphy, ITV Head of Factual Entertainment.

Priya Singh said: “We’re delighted to be hitting the open road with Craig and Bruno as they take us for a spin, not around the dancefloor, but this time around beautiful Britain – expect plenty of escapism, experiences, high jinks and high kicks with these two in the driving seat.”