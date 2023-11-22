ITV creates new studio to produce advertiser funded shows 

ITV has launched BE Studio, a new in-house creative studio which will work with brands to produce Ad Funded Entertainment (AFE) across genres already popular with the network’s audiences.

BE Studio’s first production will be the recently announced ‘Champions’ series which goes behind the scenes of the world of jump racing and is being produced in association with Flutter Group and Racecourse Media Group.

Existing examples of AFE content on ITV include Cooking with the Stars with M&S, DNA Journey with Ancestry, and John and Lisa Down-Under with Trailfinders.

ITV says it’s now “actively” developing more AFE opportunities including fashion, travel and food-related shows.

Bhavit Chandrani, Director of BE Studio, said: “ITV has always been a market leader at creating 360 degree partnerships with brands thanks to our unique position as an integrated producer and broadcaster/streamer.

“With the launch of BE Studio we’re excited to offer even more opportunities to reach ITV’s audience in creative ways through the co-creation of Ad Funded Entertainment.”