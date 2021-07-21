ITV Hub app to launch on Sky Q boxes next year

ITV’s full catch-up service is coming to Sky Q boxes as part of a new long-term partnership between the two broadcasters.

The current integrated ITV Hub service on Sky+ and Sky Q will be supplemented with the launch of the ITV Hub app on Sky Q during 2022, a move Sky says will give customers “more choice and flexibility, including the option to watch all of ITV’s available programmes within the ITV Hub user interface.”

For advertisers, the arrival of the app brings increased opportunities to advertise through Planet V, ITV’s programmatic addressable advertising platform.

The deal also enables ITV to launch addressable advertising on Sky platforms across both VoD and linear viewing building on Sky, ITV and Channel 4 uniting behind Cflight. Initially developed by Sky, the TV measurement tool provides advertisers with a clear understanding of a campaign’s full reach and frequency across all three broadcasters.

Carolyn McCall, CEO of ITV, said: “We welcome the way Sky has continued to improve its product offering because viewers and commercial customers are at the centre of what we do as a business. This new and enhanced agreement to extend our relationship with Sky benefits both groups.

“This exciting new commercial partnership brings many advantages for our advertisers and delivers on our objective of building a scale AVoD proposition across the UK market and ensures ITV’s ability to deliver addressable advertising at scale on ITV Hub with Planet V.

“For ITV’s viewers, the partnership ensures that they have easy and widespread access to our breadth of programmes, ensuring that they can view ITV’s content in the most convenient and appropriate way to them.”

Stephen van Rooyen, Executive VP & Chief Executive, UK & Europe at Sky said: “ITV have been a longstanding partner to Sky and we are pleased to be deepening and extending our relationship. The great content provided by ITV will sit together with all the apps and content our customers love, and the ever-expanding slate of award-winning Sky Originals, all in one place on Sky Q.”