ITV Hub sees viewing surge

ITV says its on-demand and catch-up service saw an 82% increase in viewing hours in first three months of 2020 compared to the previous year, as well as a 40% increase in monthly reach.

The paid version of ITV Hub, which offers advert-free viewing, has also grown 80% since the same period last year.

Figures also released for March 2020 reveal how the Hub has witnessed a 49% increase year on year in simulcast viewinges.

Steve Forde, Director of Digital Products, ITV, said: “The recent uplift in the first quarter for the ITV Hub and Hub plus in both reach and consumption is hugely encouraging, as we continue to evolve the platforms and look at new ways to enhance our content.”