New browser extension from ITV can help online shoppers save money

Online shoppers can now save money with a new browser extension from ITV which makes it easier to find discount codes across hundreds of retailers.

ITV Kerching is available from the website and mobile app for its ITVX streaming service and searches for, and redeems, coupons whenever the user lands on a retailer’s website.

The extension is powered by commerce technology specialists Kindred which ITV is taking a minority stake in through an ‘advertising airtime for equity’ deal.

Kelly Williams, ITV’s MD of Commercial, said: “ITV has a long history of championing personal finance and consumer affairs through our programming and the launch of ITV Kerching is brilliant news for our viewers.

“We know that consumers are making more of an effort to save money wherever they can, and this is a really smart bit of tech which scours the internet for eligible discounts and codes and presents them to customers on the sites where they shop.”

Mike Gadd, Founder & COO Kindred said: “We are thrilled to embark on this visionary and strategic journey with ITV.

“This partnership signifies a revolutionary advancement in the way consumers engage with both shopping and entertainment. Together, we will create an unparalleled, immersive experience that sets a new standard for digital interaction.”