Crunchyroll app now available on Hisense TVs

Crunchyroll, the Sony-owned anime streaming service, is now available on Smart TVs from Hisense and other brands using the Vidaa operating system.

The subscription app is available in multiple markets, including the UK, and gives users access to over 25,000 hours of content, including more than 1,400 unique titles.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Crunchyroll to the VIDAA platform,” said Guy Edri, CEO of VIDAA.

“Our goal is to offer users the most diverse and comprehensive entertainment experience, and adding Crunchyroll’s extensive anime library is a huge step forward in that mission.

“We know how passionate anime fans are, and we are excited to provide them with direct access to their favorite content, right on their Smart TVs.”