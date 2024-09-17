ITV orders more Wheel of Fortune with Graham Norton

Graham Norton is returning to ITV with a second series of Wheel of Fortune after the revived game show’s first season clocked up over 16 million viewers, including 3 million streams on ITVX.

The series, which sees contestants compete to complete mystery words and phrases, is produced by Whisper North, part of the Sony Pictures Television.

The recommission is for 9 hour-long episodes, including a celebrity Christmas special.

Norton said: “I’m thrilled we are coming back for a second series to challenge more contestants to solve more word puzzles and hopefully they come away with even more cash.

“It’s a game of skill and luck, so you just never know which way it will go and I’m excited to see who can hold their nerve against the wheel.”

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, added: “We are excited to bring back this iconic game show for a second series after a successful launch earlier this year.

“Graham with his wit and humour is the perfect host for this fun, exciting, fast paced game of luck and skill.”