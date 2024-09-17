Amazon reveals latest Prime Big Deal Days dates

Amazon has revealed that its Prime Big Deal Days promotion will return on 8th and 9th October, giving Prime members the chance to bag savings on products from major brands including LG, Sony, Bose, Shark, and Tefal.

Customers who aren’t Prime members can join at amazon.co.uk/primebigdealdays*.

“There has never been a better time to be a Prime member, and Prime Big Deal Days will offer a wide selection of deals across some of our most popular items,” said John Boumphrey, UK Country Manager of Amazon.

“Customers will be able to get great deals from both big brands and small businesses, and for the first time they can get extra shopping advice from Rufus – our new AI-powered shopping assistant that we launched in the UK this month.”