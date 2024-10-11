ITV confirms Trigger Point will return for third series

ITV has ordered a third series of Trigger Point, its popular drama series starring Vicky McClure as a police bomb disposal expert.

The show’s second series, which aired in January this year, clocked up an average audience of 8.1m viewers across the series and since been streamed 30m times on ITVX.

Alongside McClure, returning cast members for series three include Eric Shango, Nabil Elouahabi, Natalie Simpson and Maanuv Thiara.

The series is produced by Jed Mercurio’s HTM Television and distributed by All3Media International.

Polly Hill, ITV’s head of drama, commented: “I am delighted that Trigger Point will be returning for a third series and Vicky McClure will be reprising her role as Lana Washington.

“The whole cast are amazing in this series and HTM are a great team to work with. There’s going to be lots more twists and turns and of course explosions in this third series, viewers are going to love it!”

Mercurio said: “Thank you to all the Trigger Point viewers who have made the series such a success. Thanks to our fantastic crew and brilliant cast led by the amazing Vicky McClure.

“We’re thrilled ITV, together with All3Media International, have commissioned a third season of twists, turns, bangs and blasts.”

Vicky McClure commented: “Trigger Point is back! We’re all so excited to get going.

“Having had such a positive response to the previous two series, we want to make the next series even more exciting, keep everyone on the edge of their seats whilst getting to know even more about the brilliant characters in the show.

“Lana is such a complex character to play, it’s a joy for an actor to play a role with as many layers as Lana.”



Trigger Point series 3 goes into production in London in 2025. The first and second series are available to watch on ITVX.