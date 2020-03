Marc Warren as Piet Van Der Valk, Maimie Mccoy as Lucienne Hassell, Elliot Barnes Worrell as Job Cloovers, Luke Allen-Gale as Brad De Vries, Darrell D’silva as Hendrik Davie and Emma Fielding as Julia Dahlman.

ITV has released the first-look image from its upcoming remake of Van der Valk, in which Marc Warren takes on the role of the Dutch detective.

Filmed entirely on location in Amsterdam, the drama airs this Spring.

Created by Nicolas Freeling, the character first appeared on screen in 1972 played by Barry Foster who returned for four further runs in 1973, 1977, 1991 and 1992.

The show’s signature tune was so popular that it reached number one in the UK singles charts in 1973.