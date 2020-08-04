ITV renews exclusive British horse racing coverage deal until 2023

ITV will remain the exclusive free-to-air broadcaster of British horse racing for a further three years.

A new deal with rightsholders means viewers will get almost 100 days of subscription-free racing each year, including major events such as Cheltenham, the Grand National, Royal Ascot and the Goodwood Festival.

The broadcaster says coverage will be led by Ed Chamberlin and Francesca Cumani and will be shown on ITV, ITV4 and the ITV Hub, which can be accessed on all mobile devices.

Preview programme the Opening Show will continue each Saturday morning and on each day at the Cheltenham Festival, the Grand National meeting and Royal Ascot.

Signing of the extended deal follows racing’s successful return in June following the lockdown.

Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport, said: “ITV is delighted to announce the continuation of free to air coverage of a sport that is loved and followed by so many.

“To do so following a successful resumption of the sport with wide audiences returning to our coverage after such a long lay-off is particularly welcome and we look forward to bringing the very best this wonderful sport has to offer to viewers over the next few years.”

Richard FitzGerald, Chief Executive of Racecourse Media Group (RMG), said: “ITV has been a terrific partner for British horseracing over the last three years and ITV has earned the right to renew the contract for a further three years.

“Its award-winning productions are reflected with increased audiences, in contrast to wider TV audience trends, and they have succeeded in attracting a new, younger audience, without alienating in any way the existing fanbase.

“We look forward to working closely with the broadcaster in ensuring racing remains in this fantastic shop window provided by ITV and all its platforms.

“I’d also like to thank all the sport’s participants, particularly the jockeys, for the positive roles they have played in engaging with the ITV coverage.”

Delia Bushell, Group Chief Executive of The Jockey Club, said: “I’m delighted this new agreement has been reached between British Racing’s rightsholders and ITV.

“We look forward to continuing to work with the ITV Racing team to develop the opportunities this excellent free-to-air broadcasting provides us, as we seek to grow in popularity and diversity as a sport in the years ahead.”

Juliet Slot, Chief Commercial Officer, Ascot Racecourse, said: “The extension of our highly successful terrestrial partnership with ITV is great news for Ascot.

“It is a pleasure to be a part of this award-winning partnership with ITV which has seen continued growth of audiences across all our race meetings. We look forward to the next three years’ working together to bring Ascot’s racing to existing and new audiences across the ITV portfolio of platforms.”

David Leyden Dunbar, ARC Director of Partnerships, said:”The whole team at ITV Racing have done a tremendous job of showcasing our sport on terrestrial television since 2017.

“Bringing our biggest meetings and stars to the widest possible audience is of huge importance to the whole industry and we believe that the ITV team are perfectly placed to deliver for the benefit of everyone across racing.”