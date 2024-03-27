ITV reveals 2024 Grand National Festival coverage plans 

ITV Sport has revealed its coverage plans for the 2024 Grand National Festival which gets under way on April 11th and concludes on April 13th.

The broadcaster will show five races each day including an extended show on Grand National Day itself. All coverage will be presented Ed Chamberlin and will be available to watch on ITV, STV and ITVX.

ITV’s BAFTA-winning team includes pundits and Grand-National winning jockeys, Sir Anthony McCoy, Ruby Walsh and Mick Fitzgerald. Joining them covering all the action around the course will be Rishi Persad, Alice Plunkett, Adele Mulrennan and Matt Chapman.

Brian Gleeson will be in the betting ring with Luke Harvey down at the starts. Oli Bell will interact with viewers at home and look at stats in the ‘social stable’ and the three big race commentators will be Richard Hoiles, Mark Johnson and Stewart Machin.

Broadcast schedule:

Opening Day – Thursday 11th April (coverage starts 2pm)

On the opening day, three Grade One races headline the ITV Racing card – the Boodles Anniversary 4 year-old Hurdle (2.20pm), the Aintree Bowl Steeple Chase (2.55pm) and the William Hill Aintree Hurdle (3.30pm). At 4.05 is then the Randox Foxhunters’ Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase over the Grand National fences, followed by the 4.40 Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Steeple Chase.

Ladies Day – Friday 12th April (coverage starts 2pm)

Ladies’ Day features more top class racing including the William Hill Handicap Hurdle (2.20pm), the Grade One TrustATrader Novices Hurdle (2.55pm), the Grade One My Pension Expert Melling Chase (3.30pm) and the Grade One Cavani Sartorial Menswear Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (4.40pm), plus the professionals are in action over the big fences in the Randox Supports Race Against Dementia Topham Steeple Chase (4.05pm).

Randox Grand National Day – Saturday 13th April (coverage starts 12.55pm)

Saturday’s feature is the world’s most famous race, the Randox Grand National Steeple Chase, due off at 4pm, with supporting races on the card including the Bridle Road Handicap Hurdle (1.20pm), the Grade One Turner Mersey Novices Hurdle (1.55pm), the William Handicap Steeple Chase (2.30pm). the Grade One JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle (3.05pm).

In addition, The Opening Show will be on ITV4 each day from 9.30am and on ITV1 from 9.25am on Saturday.