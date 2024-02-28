ITV reveals new corporate branding

ITV has revealed a corporate brand refresh which draws on the logo colours from its broadcast, streaming and studios businesses.

The broadcaster says the change reflects the “three strategic pillars” of its business and establishes a stronger connection with its ITVX, ITV1 and ITV Studios sub-brands.

ITV1 is the UK’s most-watched commercial channel while the ITVX streaming service has enjoyed strong growth since launching in December 2022. The ITV Studios business includes 60 production labels across 13 countries which produce content for major streamers and broadcasters around the world.

Jane Stiller, ITV Chief Marketing Officer, said: “Brilliant content and creativity sit at the heart of everything ITV does, and the refreshed Group Brand acts as a more vibrant and contemporary embodiment of this.”