ITV reveals new Deal Or No Deal logo

ITV has released the new logo for its revival of Deal Or No Deal which will air on its ITV1 channel and ITVX streaming service later this year.

Hosted by Stephen Mulhern, the series is produced by Remarkable Entertainment, part of Banijay UK, and will once again see contestants battle it out against the notorious Banker to be in with a chance of winning a life-changing cash prize.

Mulhern said: “Wow what an opportunity, I’m beyond excited to be hosting the brand-new series. I’ve always been such a huge fan of the show, so much so, I’ve been practising at home with small cereal boxes!

“It looks so simple but it’s an incredibly compelling game for both those playing and the viewers watching at home. It’s one of the greatest shows of all time and to be the new host is an honour! I can’t wait to get started.”