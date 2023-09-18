ITV signs new four-year deal to show England men’s football matches

ITV is to show all of England men’s football matches outside major tournament finals after signing a new four-year deal with UEFA.

Running from September 2024 through to June 2028, the exclusive deal will include the team’s bid to reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals and the European Qualifiers to UEFA EURO 2028. The channel will also screen all England matches in the UEFA Nations League, plus all England friendlies.

In total at least 40 matches – approximately ten each season – will be shown by ITV over the period.

Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport, said: “We’re delighted to bring the England men’s team back to ITV, which keeps coverage of their progress between major tournaments on free to air television.

“We have an experienced team here who are looking forward to bringing viewers all the action and insight from England’s qualification campaigns in the coming years.”