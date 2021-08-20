ITV Studios announces international sales for Pernel Media’s Attila The Hun

ITV Studios has agreed a raft of international sales for Attila The Hun, for Pernel Media’s documentary for France Television which sheds new light on the enigmatic ruler with the help of dramatic re-enactments and the latest historical, archaeological and genetic research.

Buyers include SBS in Australia, Germany’s ZDFinfo, TVE and Movistar+ in Spain, VRT in Belgium, Sweden’s SVT, EER in Estonia and Viasat World in the Baltics, CEE, Russia and CIS and Scandinavia.

It’s also been announced that ITV Studios will represent a further two of the production company’s titles, Caesar’s Doomsday War and Lost Cities of the Trojans, both of which have also been commissioned by France Television.

Caesar’s Doomsday Wars looks at how, without the Gallic Wars, Julius Caesar’s name could have sunk into oblivion. The major conflict made the Roman rebel general a legendary leader who changed the course of history and the series explores his incredible ascension through the epic and pivotal period of the Gallic Wars.

Lost Cities of the Trojans is a groundbreaking present-day archaeological investigation-lead documentary with exclusive access to two major archaeological sites and their research leaders, which uncovers brand new information about the myth of the Trojan War and the destiny of the Trojan warriors.

Julie Meldal-Johnsen, EVP of Global Content at ITV Studios, said: “’Our well established history collection will be significantly enhanced by Caesar’s Doomsday War and Lost Cities of the Trojans.

“Sam is respected for making well researched, beautifully shot television that both informs and entertains, and these upcoming shows showcase Sam and his team at Pernel at their best.”

Samuel Kissous, President, Pernel Media, said: “Over the years, Pernel Media has become expert in developing and producing archaeology series’ shot around the world.

“After the international success of Attila the Hun, we are delighted to partner up once again with ITV Studios on the distribution of our two new specials.”