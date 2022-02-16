ITV Studios appoints new Director of Production for UK drama labels

ITV Studios has appointed Julie Clark to the role of Director of Production for its UK drama labels.

Clark joins from Studio Lambert where she has been Head of Production for Drama since 2018, and will work specifically across ITV Studios’ drama labels which include Happy Prince, Jeff Pope’s Factual Drama, Patrick Spence, 5 Acts, Tall Story Pictures, Silverprint Pictures and Quay Street Productions, reporting into Matt Cleary, Director of Production for Scripted in the UK.

She’s has most recently been leading production on Nautilus, the new live-action drama series for Disney+ based on Jules Verne’s classic novel 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea, as well as The Feed for Amazon Prime, and The Nest and Three Families for BBC One.

Prior to joining Studio Lambert, Clark was Senior Production Executive at Left Bank Pictures where she oversaw shows such as Outlander, Electric Dreams, The Replacement and The Halcyon, while before that she was at BBC Drama, working across some of its biggest titles including Luther, Our Girl and Silent Witness.

“Julie will bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our fast-growing scripted business, which is home to some of the best creative talent in the UK,” said Cleary.

“As ITV Studios drama has continued to increase in size, so we have needed to build on the brilliant production talent base we have here, and Julie joining us only serves to strengthen that.”

Julie Clark said: “Joining ITV Studios at this stage in their expansion is a tremendously exciting opportunity. I’m really looking forward to collaborating with all those wonderfully eclectic drama labels and to help maximise their potential in such a vibrant marketplace”.