ITV Studios’ Come Dine With Me format is heading to Mexico with HBO Max deal

Come Dine With Me – the reality TV show which sees four strangers compete for the title of ‘ultimate dinner party host’ – is heading to Mexico after format owners ITV Studios struck a deal with HBO MAX.

The news comes as broadcasters in Germany, Greece, Croatia, Chile, Brazil, Latvia, Czech Republic, Ukraine, Turkey, Slovakia and Sweden all renewed their contract for new seasons.

In the UK, Channel 4 recently commissioned a new spin off show Come Dine With Me: The Professionals which will see local restaurants compete to be crowned the best independent eatery in their town, county or city.

Arjan Pomper, MD Global Entertainment, ITV Studios said: “Come Dine With Me is one of those beloved formats that just keeps growing!

“Not just with new commissions and recommissions, but also with the brand new spin-off Come Dine With Me: The Professionals.

“We can’t wait to show this latest spin-off to the countries as this version has just as much international potential.”