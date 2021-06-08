ITV Studios secures distribution rights to new Great Barrier Reef docu

ITV Studios has secured global distribution rights to Great Barrier Reef: The Next Generation which follows a cast of young marine explorers on an immersive journey into the frenzy of life on the reef.

This new documentary from Northern Pictures has been developed following Reef Live, a television event broadcast last year on ABC in Australia over the course of the weekend of the coral spawn – the largest mass breeding event on the planet.

It enabled viewers to experience the coral spawn live in their own living room and now audiences across the world will be able to immerse themselves in the highlights of this celebration of life, as well as the wider ‘summer of love’ on the reef, through this one-hour special.

Featuring stunning footage of coral spawning, fish breeding, birds and turtles returning to islands to nest, Great Barrier Reef: The Next Generation celebrates the reef at a time of regeneration and renewal, and looks at how ground-breaking research is helping to preserve the natural and cultural heritage of the reef for the future..

Cecilie Olsen, SVP, Global Content, Non-Scripted at ITV Studios said: “This is a truly wonderful documentary which will bring the Great Barrier Reef to life for viewers across the globe.

“The reef faces a difficult future so it’s fitting that we are able to introduce this show to the market on World Oceans Day and reveal the remarkable scientific research which has led to mankind giving it a helping hand with its regeneration.

“The show offers our buyers a unique story about this amazing natural structure, equally attractive as a standalone acquisition or as a logical fourth episode of Magical Land of Oz, which also explored Australia’s incredible coasts. It’s another stellar addition to our diverse and spectacular natural history offering.”