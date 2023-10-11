ITV Studios secures more international sales for Peter Bowker’s WW2 epic World on Fire

Jonah Hauer-King as Harry. Image: BBC/Mammoth Screen. Photographer: Barney Cokeliss

ITV Studios has announced the latest international sales for series two of Peter Bowker’s epic drama World on Fire, which in the UK aired on the BBC.

The drama was made by Mammoth Screen, part of ITV Studios, and stars Lesley Manville, Jonah Hauer-King, Julia Brown, Zofia Wichlacz, Blake Harrison, Eugénie Derouand, Eryk Biedunkiewicz, Cel Spellman, Mark Bonnar, Ahad Raza Mir, Gregg Sulkin and Miriam Schiweck.

Series two takes viewers from the bomb damaged streets of Britain into occupied France, Nazi Germany, and to the sands of the North African desert where British troops struggle alongside Indian Sappers and Australian Diggers to adapt to a very different kind of combat.

Despite a pandemic-enforced three year gap between its first and second series, the drama was a strong ratings performer for BBC One when it aired earlier this year.

International buyers announced by ITV Studios this week include SRC (French Canada), Movistar in Spain, M-Net for Africa and SBS Australia and TVNZ in New Zealand.

Ruth Berry, Managing Director, Global Partnerships, ITV Studios, said: “We are so proud to be able to offer our buyers such an impressive slate of returning and new drama from the best producers in the business.

“Season two of World on Fire, won its slot every night during its run on BBC One and a real testament to the quality and commercial appeal of our portfolio.”