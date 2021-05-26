ITV Studios takes The Chase to Greece and the Czech Republic

The Chase is heading to the Czech Republic and Greece following deals between ITV Studios and local broadcasters TV Nova and MEGA Tv.

The deals mean local versions of the show are broadcast in a total of 17 countries, including Serbia – where the show has been recommissioned for a 9th series – and Croatia where HRT has ordered 156 episodes for its 10th season. In the US, a second series has been ordered following a very successful first season on ABC, and in Spain the quiz show is currently performing well on La1.

The quiz will launch later this year as a daily show in the Czech Republic, while Greek audiences will be able watch from early 2022.

Silvia Majeská, Program Director at TV Nova said: “We are happy that The Chase, a quiz competition with tremendous global success, will soon hit Czech TV screens too.

“We are especially thrilled that the show will be aired on TV Nova. The Chase combines entertainment and knowledge with excitement about how competitors will perform, and about who will take home marvellous winnings.”

Kostas Sousoulas, Chief content Officer MEGA Tv added: “The Chase is one of the most exciting quiz shows. We are happy to announce that MEGA Tv will present it to the greek audience in season 2021-2022. It is a real pleasure to work with the ITV Studios team on this project,”