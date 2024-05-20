ITV to air D-Day 80th anniversary event from Royal Albert Hall

ITV has confirmed it’ll broadcast a special Royal Albert Hall event marking the 80thanniversary of D-Day, one of the most pivotal moments of WW2.

On June 6th 1944 the Allies launched Operation Overlord, the largest seaborne invasion in history, in which tens of thousands of soldiers crossed the Channel and established a foothold across the French coast – a necessary first step in the battle to liberate northwest Europe from the Nazis.

The programme, hosted by Davina McCall, will tell the story of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy through a unique of music and archive, with letters and diary entries charting the historic events of the summer of 1944.

Also confirmed to feature are the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra plus performances from Katherine Jenkins OBE, Emeli Sandé and Lulu. There’ll also be a TV exclusive of ‘Dear Bill’ from the hit West End show, Operation Mincemeat.

The event will be recorded at the Royal Albert Hall on June 6th and broadcast on June 9th, bringing to a close the national commemorations.

Host Davina McCall said: “I feel truly honoured to be part of this very special D-Day event, telling the stories of incredible people who sacrificed so much. It’s a subject close to my heart, and I am looking forward to what I know will be a very moving and memorable event.”

Joe Mace, Entertainment Commissioner ITV said: “ITV is proud to broadcast such an important commemorative event in support of our veterans. From the prestigious Royal Albert Hall with Davina at the helm, plus a raft of famous faces in support, it promises to be a spectacular occasion.”