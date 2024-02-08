ITV to bring all 25 official James Bond films to ITVX and linear channels

All 25 EON produced James Bond films are coming to ITV and ITVX, with the first available from next month.

A deal between ITV and Amazon MGM Studios will see the movies stream on ITVX for 30 days following their transmission on one of the broadcaster’s linear channels.

In March ITV4 will air one film from each of the franchise’s lead actors, with fans able to enjoy Goldfinger, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, The Spy Who Loved Me, Licence to Kill, GoldenEye and Skyfall.

The deal enables ITV to show each film multiple times and also includes Bond tie-content including the feature-length documentary Everything Or Nothing: The Untold Story of 007, and Being James Bond: The Daniel Craig Story.

It also marks the first time any of the films have been available on an advert-funded streaming service in the UK.