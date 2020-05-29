ITV to resume horse racing coverage with 21 races across one weekend

ITV says it’s planning to resume horse racing coverage “with three days of top class” races from Friday 5 to Sunday 7 June featuring seven races a day including three Group Ones, The Coronation Cup and Qipco 2000 and 1000 Guineas.

The show will be presented by Ed Chamberlin and Francesca Cumani and they will be joined by expert Jason Weaver.

The team will be based at home, as will the direction and production team of the show, using innovative technology and adhering to social distancing guidelines. Richard Hoiles will be based off site in a commentary booth.

The Opening Show will also return on Saturday 6 June on ITV4 9.30-10.30am, presented from home by Oli Bell and joined by Matt Chapman, Jason Weaver and Richard Hoiles.

Friday 5 June, on ITV4 1.30-4pm will show four races from Newmarket, including the Group 1 Coronation Cup, revised from Epsom, and three from Lingfield Park, including the Oaks and Derby Trials.

Saturday 6 June on ITV, 1.30-4pm will show four races from Newmarket, including the first Classic of the season, the Qipco 2000 Guineas, and three from Newcastle, including the Sagaro Stakes.

Sunday 7 June, on ITV 1.30-4pm will show four races from Newmarket, including the Qipco 1000 Guineas, and three from Haydock Park, including the Brigadier Gerard Stakes, re-routed from Sandown.

Full schedule listed below.

ITV Racing was last broadcast on ITV4 on Saturday 21 March from Thurles in Ireland. The Virtual Grand National, shown on ITV on Saturday 4 April was watched by 4.8 million people.

Friday 5 June, ITV4, 1.30-4pm

Newmarket

1.50 The Race Five Handicap Stakes

2.25 The Abernant Stakes (Group 3)

3.00 The Paradise Stakes (Listed)

3.35 The Coronation Cup Stakes (Group 1)

Lingfield Park

2.05 The East Grinstead Handicap Stakes

2.40 The Oaks Trial Fillies’ Stakes (Listed)

3.15 The Derby Trial Stakes (Listed)

Saturday 6 June, ITV, 1.30-4pm

Newmarket

1.50 The Palace House Stakes (Group 3)

2.25 The Dahlia Fillies’ Stakes (Group 2)

3.00 The Newmarket Stakes (Listed)

3.35 The Qipco 2000 Guineas Stakes (Group 1)

Newcastle

2.05 The Washington Handicap Stakes

2.40 The Sagaro Stakes (Group 3)

3.15 The New Harrington Handicap Stakes

Sunday 7 June, ITV, 1.30-4pm

Newmarket

1.50 The Buckhounds Stakes (Listed)

2.25 The Barrow Handicap Stakes

3.00 The Ebf Pretty Polly Fillies’ Stakes (Listed)

Haydock Park

2.05 The Pinnacle Stakes (Group 3)

2.40 The Brigadier Gerard Stakes (Group 3)

3.15 The Spring Trophy Stakes (Listed)