ITV is launching a new evening-only cooking and gardening channel on Freeview from tomorrow (8th July).

Called Merit, the channel will be available on EPG slot 34 and will be broadcast daily from 9.00pm until midnight.

ITV’s placeholder channels are also seeing changes, with ITV3+1 moving channel from 34 to 58 to accommodate Merit’s launch, and ITVBe+1 moving channel from 58 to 97.