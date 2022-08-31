ITV to show two England Women’s Summer Nations Series matches

ITV will bring Rugby fans live coverage of England Women’s Summer Nations Series matches against USA and Wales next month.
Available on ITV4 and ITV Hub, the matches will let fans see the team in action ahead of the Women’s Rugby World Cup which kicks off on October 8th in New Zealand and is also being shown on ITV.
Match details:
- England v USA on Saturday 3 September. Coverage starts at 2.30pm on ITV4 with kick-off at 3pm, played at Sandy Park, Exeter. Presenter Jill Douglas will be joined by Maggie Alphonsi and David Flatman. Commentary team is Nick Mullins and Nolli Waterman.
- England v Wales on Wednesday 14 September. Coverage starts at 7pm with kick-off at 7.30pm, played at Ashton Gate, Bristol. Presenter Jill Douglas will be joined by Maggie Alphonsi and Philippa Tuttiett in the studio and Nick Mullins and Nolli Waterman are the commentary team.