ITV’s Doc Martin to end after next series

Image: Nicky Johnston/ITV

Martin Clunes and ITV have announced that Doc Martin will be ending after the forthcoming 10th series.

The show, in which Clunes plays a cantankerous local doctor, first debuted in 2004 and has been a big hit for ITV in the UK and around the world.

Filming on the new series starts next year and fans will be disappointed to hear that it’ll be their final trip to the sleepy Cornish fishing village of Portwenn.

Announcing the decision to end the series, Martin Clunes and Executive Producer Philippa Braithwaite said: “We have loved making nine series of Doc Martin.

“When we launched the series in 2004 we could never have imagined how much our loyal viewers would take to the grumpy Doc like they have. The series has avid fans both in the UK and throughout the world and we are thrilled that Doc Martin has topped the ratings every time.

“However, after sixteen years we now feel that the time has come to say goodbye to Portwenn. We will be making the tenth and final series in 2021 and we are very much looking forward to returning to Cornwall to film it.”

Polly Hill, ITV’s Head of Drama, commented: “I just want to thank Martin and Philippa and everyone involved in Doc Martin, because it’s a brilliant, beautifully made series that has delighted audiences for many years.

“I am pleased that we are making series 10, and sad this will be the last, but respect their decision to bring it to a close.”