ITV’s Planet V ad platform hits £1 billion in bookings 

ITV has revealed that its addressable advertising platform, Planet V, has hit £1 billion in bookings since it launched in October 2020.

The platform allows advertisers and agencies to plan and buy addressable campaigns on ITVX, the broadcaster’s ad-supported streaming service, and is now used by over 2,000 users from major agencies, independents, regional agencies and in-house client teams.

ITV says Planet V is the second-largest video advertising platform for premium video in the UK, after Google.

Kelly Williams, Managing Director at ITV Commercial, said: “Planet V has been a step change in the industry and has fundamentally changed how we engage with advertisers digitally.

“It has been a key enabler of our digital ad growth, delivering sophisticated data-driven addressable advertising at scale.”