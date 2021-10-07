ITV’s The Good Karma Hospital to return for fourth series in 2022

Amrita Acharia stars as Dr Ruby Walker. Image: ITV/ Chris Burgess

Filming has started on the fourth series of ITV’s The Good Karma Hospital, with series regulars Amanda Redman, Amrita Acharia, Neil Morrissey, Darshan Jariwala and Nimmi Harasgama all returning. The series will air next year.

Set in Southern India and shot on location in Sri-Lanka, the series has been co-commissioned from Tiger Aspect Productions by ITV and Acorn TV with Acorn Media Enterprises. Series creator and writer Dan Sefton also returns.

ITV Drama Commissioner Chloe Tucker commented: “We are delighted that The Good Karma Hospital is returning to our screens.

“Tiger Aspect have brilliantly taken on the challenge of shooting in Sri Lanka again during these difficult times, and this series introduces us to exciting new characters alongside much-loved cast, and fantastic stories from Dan Sefton and the writing team”.

Amanda Redman, who plays Dr Lydia Fonseca, said of returning to Sri Lanka “After such a difficult and challenging year for the whole world and film industry it is an honour to return to our beloved Sri Lanka with its wonderful film crews and actors to make this much-loved series four possible.

“We can’t wait to get started. The storylines are bigger and better than ever.”

Head of Drama, Tiger Aspect Productions and Executive Producer, Lucy Bedford said: “It has been an extraordinary undertaking to get us back to Sri Lanka in such challenging times but thanks to the support of ITV, Acorn and the team in Sri Lanka we are so excited to bring another series of The Good Karma Hospital to the screen.

“Dan Sefton and the writing team have delivered another wonderful series with warm, heartfelt stories throughout and we can’t wait for audiences to share in them.”

Catherine Mackin, Managing Director of Acorn Media Enterprises, said: “The Acorn TV audience have greatly enjoyed this heart-warming journey of love, loss, family, friends, and so much more – all led by the imagination of Dan, his brilliant writing team and an absolutely stellar cast. We are thrilled to join as co-producers on series four and continue our wonderful partnership with ITV, Tiger Aspect and Banijay.”