ITVX and Disney+ to cross promote shows

ITV and the Walt Disney Company have announced a major new tie-up under which they’ll cross-promote each other’s shows on their respective streaming services, ITVX and Disney+.

From July 16th, Disney+ subscribers will have access to selection of ITV content under the banner ‘Taste of ITVX’ while subscribers to the ITVX Premium tier will see a ‘Taste of Disney+’ selection.

Among the shows heading to ITVX are the first seasons of Andor, Only Murders in the Building, and The Bear, while Disney+ subscribers will be able to watch Endeavour, Vera and The 1% Club.

Joe Earley, President, Direct-to-Consumer, Disney Entertainment commented: “We are proud of this innovative collaboration with ITV, which will allow us to bring Disney+ customers some of the UK’s favorite and buzzworthy shows and encourage ITVX viewers to discover some of Disney+’s award-winning series and blockbuster films.”



Kevin Lygo, Managing Director of Media and Entertainment, ITV said: “Disney are fantastic partners with a brilliant breadth of content.

“This mutually beneficial alliance allows us to show our complementary audiences a specially selected collection of titles, regularly updating, that gives a flavour of the range in our respective offerings.

“For us, this deal means even more great content for viewers on ITVX, and even more opportunity for viewers to find and enjoy our distinctive titles and services.”

