Sky launches revamped VIP loyalty scheme

Sky has revamped its VIP loyalty programme which will now offer a wider range of perks including free items from Sainsbury’s, movies and discounts on 3rd party brands.

The broadcaster and ISP says more than a million customers are already enrolled into the scheme which is free for all customers. Those yet to enrol can do so by downloading the My Sky app and following the onscreen instructions.

A new partnership with Sainsbury’s will see almost 2 million treats, including from the retailer’s Taste the Difference pizza and ice lolly ranges, up for grabs. Members will also be able to enjoy giveaways and savings on Sky Store, including free films, plus trial passes to some of the biggest streaming apps.

Sky customers will also be able to claim discounts on major brands such as including Puma, Hearst, and JBL, while Sky Sports subscribers can claim a free 12-month subscription to The Athletic.

Additionally, the scheme will continue to offer access tickets to top UK attractions, exclusive cinema screenings, and VIP lounge access.

Helen Kloepfer, Director of Sky VIP says: “The new Sky VIP reward programme is our way of saying thank you to our customers by giving them more of what they love. Whether you’re new to Sky or a long-standing customer, there’s always something exciting waiting in the My Sky app that makes every day a little better.”