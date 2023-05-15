ITVX is running a half price offer on its Premium tier subscription

ITV is offering new subscribers 50% off its streaming service’s premium, ad-free tier for the next two months.

Launched last year, ITVX offers free access to the broadcaster’s recent and archive titles plus US boxsets in return for watching adverts before and during shows, plus a Premium subscription tier which removes the adverts from ITV’s shows and also includes content from Britbox and Studiocanal Presents.

The time-limited deal reduces the cost of the Premium from £5.99 per month to just £2.99 for the first two months, after which the subscription returns to the regular price.

According to ITV, the offer is available to new customers only and can be redeemed until May 29th.